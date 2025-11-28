 Pune: 19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Jumps To Death In Budhwar Peth, Mentions Family Pressure In Suicide Note
Friday, November 28, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Pune: 19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Jumps To Death In Budhwar Peth, Mentions Family Pressure In Suicide Note

A 19-year-old newly married woman jumped to her death from a five-storey building in Pune after writing a suicide note, alleging work pressure by the in-laws, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, around 6.40 pm in Budhwar Peth, they added.

According to the police, the woman had married Bhagwan Gopal Ghare (23), a daily wage worker and a native of Jamkhed. Her in-laws run a canteen in the area.

Arun Ghodke, Police Inspector (Crime), Vishrambaug Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The woman was a native of Ahilyanagar. She got married to Ghare one year back and settled in Pune with her in-laws. From her home, we have recovered a suicide note stating, ‘I am not fitting in the family due to work pressure and differences with them.’"

"She jumped from the building onto the road and succumbed to death on the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a complaint has been registered. However, no FIR has been made so far. Further investigation is underway," he added.

