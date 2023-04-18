Know Pune-Heritage Walk on April 23; click here for details | PMC

On the occasion of World Heritage Day, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites on Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporations' Heritage Cell announced a heritage walk for Punekars.

Conducted by an expert guide, this heritage walk named “Know Pune” explores the history of Pune and its historical monuments.

Tickets for the heritage walk can be purchased online at the PMC Website.

Historical places

Shaniwarwada

Kasba Ganpati

Lal Mahal

Nanawada

BhauRangari Ganpati

Tambadi Jogeswari

Dagdushet Halwai Ganpati

Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir

Tulshibaug Ram Mandir

Mahatma Phule Mandai

Vishrambag Wada

Assembly point: Delhi Darwaja, Shaniwarwada, Pune.

Date and Time: 22 April/Saturday and 23 April/Sunday at 7.00 AM

Reporting Time: 6:50 AM

Ticket Prices:

For Indian Citizens Rs. 300/-

For Students Rs. 100/-

Foreign Nationals Rs. 500/-

World Heritage Day

World Heritage Day was first proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 and was later approved by UNESCO in 1983. Each year, a theme is chosen to focus on a particular aspect of cultural heritage. In recent years, themes have included sustainable tourism, cultural landscapes, and indigenous peoples.

Heritage conservationists say that the Day provides an opportunity to celebrate cultural diversity and promote the importance of preserving historical landmarks, monuments, and sites. It also serves as a reminder of the need for ongoing efforts to protect and preserve these important cultural resources for future generations.

To know more about the upcoming walk please contact on below-mentioned details

Mail: heritage@punecorporation.org

WhatsApp: 7888038138