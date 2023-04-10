Pune: Chandrakant Patil assures old wada owners as they demand right to reconstruct their dilapidated houses | Twitter/ Chandrakant Patil

The old wadas in Pune completely go by the saying that the history of the city is written in its old buildings. From Shaniwarwada to Mujumdar Wada, the city has hundreds of small and big wadas, especially in the Peth area of the city.

The residents of these wadas are at odds with the administration when it comes to reconstruction or redevelopment activities. Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday stepped into this issue and visited a few sites in Pune and listened to the grievances of these wada residents.

Wada residents wrote to PMO

Recently, the newly formed organisation of wada residents - Shaniwarwada Kruti Samiti had written to the PMO seeking permission for the total reconstruction of their dilapidated houses. Seeking permission for reconstruction the organisation had mentioned that the houses are dilapidated and renting a house is difficult considering the rising rental prices. The visit by Patil comes days after newly elected Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar held a meeting with these residents.

Residents assured by Patil

Patil assured these residents and said that the state government is positive in this regard. "However, since the matter related to the Department of Archeology is pending before the Supreme Court, if the construction has not been stayed by the Apex Court, then the matter will be followed up with the Department of Archeology, for this, we will take the locals and meet with the officials of the Department of Archeology in Delhi," he added.

At present, as per the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act 1958, construction up to 100 metres around protected monuments is prohibited, while an area up to 200 metres beyond the prohibited area is regulated.

It should be noted that Shaniwarwada is in the monument list of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Peshwa Bajirao I laid the foundation of this palace in the year 1730. Shaniwarwada was the seat of Peshwa rulers until 1818. Its remnants are now maintained as a heritage site.

