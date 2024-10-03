 Exclusive: MMC's Zubair Memon To Contest From Hadapsar Assembly Seat, Claims 'Sharad Pawar Declined Ticket Over Concerns About Hindu Vote'; NCP (SP) Reacts
Chetan Tupe of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP is the current MLA from Hadapsar

Gaurav Kadam Updated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Exclusive: MMC's Zubair Memon To Contest From Hadapsar Assembly Seat, Claims 'Sharad Pawar Declined Ticket Over Concerns About Hindu Vote'; NCP (SP) Reacts | File Photos

Maharashtra Muslim Conference (MMC) National Convener Zubair Memon told The Free Press Journal on Thursday that he will contest the upcoming state elections from the Hadapsar Assembly seat in Pune. Zubair claimed that Hadapsar is a Muslim-majority constituency, with 33.4 per cent of its population from the community. He added that it is the only seat in western Maharashtra where a Muslim candidate has a strong chance of winning, supported solely by the votes from the community.

Memon mentioned that a delegation comprising prominent Muslim leaders from Pune went to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and requested him to give a Muslim candidate for the Hadapsar seat. "However, Pawar declined, saying this would affect their Hindu votes," Memon claimed. He added that the NCP (SP) has decided that its Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap would be given the ticket from Hadapsar because "he stayed loyal and did not leave the party during Ajit Pawar's rebellion".

"There are eight Assembly seats in Pune. The NCP (SP) can give Jagtap the ticket from any other seat. However, as Hadapsar is a Muslim-majority seat, I wish they would give a Muslim candidate from here. If they give a Muslim candidate, I will back out and campaign in support of the given candidate," Memon said. "For now, I am looking at contesting as an Independent. But if the Third Front works out, I will consider joining them. They recently held a press conference in Pune and called me for the same. They have even offered me a ticket to contest from Hadapsar," he added.

The Free Press Journal reached out to NCP (SP) National Spokesperson Anish Gawande for the party's response to Zubair's claims. Gawande said, "The seat-sharing talks are currently underway within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). All opinions and suggestions are being heard and discussed. So far, no ticket has been finalised. Speculation is currently not warranted. Winnability is the only factor on which seat allocation will be decided." "And if Muslim votes are concerned, our party has been progressive from the onset. We have had several stalwart Muslim leaders and have them even today. We won't let any community be discriminated against. I request Zubair Memon to meet Sharad Pawar himself, and he will be heard. The doors of Modi Baug and Silver Oak are always open," he added.

This comes only a few days after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that his party, NCP, will allocate 10 per cent of the seats to minorities. Meanwhile, Chetan Tupe of the Ajit Pawar faction is the current MLA from Hadapsar.

