Eknath Khadse Files Defamation Case Against Girish Mahajan Demanding ₹1 In Damages; Here's Why | ANI

Eknath Khadse, former minister and senior NCP leader, announced that he has filed a defamation case against state minister Girish Mahajan in the Jalgaon session court. The case seeks damages of only ₹1, as Mahajan failed to respond to a notice regarding suspicious statements about Khadse's son's death and his own serious illness. Khadse addressed the press at his residence in Jalgaon, expressing his concern over Mahajan's statements.

On November 4, 2023, Khadse experienced a cardiac disorder and was admitted to a local private hospital. Subsequently, on November 6, he was airlifted to Mumbai with the assistance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and underwent surgery the following day.

In response to Khadse's health situation, Girish Mahajan cast doubt on his illness, suggesting that he was feigning sickness to evade legal matters. Mahajan also made statements questioning the circumstances of Eknath Khadse's son, Nikhil Khadse's death. In light of these remarks, Khadse sent a notice to Mahajan, who has yet to respond, leading to the filing of the defamation case in the session court on Tuesday.

Nikhil Khadse, the son of Eknath Khadse, allegedly committed suicide at his residence at Muktai Nagar in the Jalgaon district in May last year.