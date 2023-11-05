Maharashtra: Veteran NCP Leader Eknath Khadse Hospitalised After Heart Attack; CM Shinde Arranges Air Ambulance For Treatment In Mumbai

Eknath Khadse |

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLA Eknath Khadse suffered a heart attack on Sunday. He has been urgently admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon, according to reports. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinder arranged for an air ambulance to transport Khadse to Mumbai for further treatment.

The 71-year-old politician suffered the heart attack on Sunday afternoon. He is under medical examination at Gajanan Hospital in Jalgaon.

Khadse experienced chest pain since Saturday evening

Khadse had reportedly been experiencing chest pain since Saturday night, and visited Muktainagar Hospital on Sunday for a routine medical check-up. During the examination, doctors detected certain anomalies in his physical condition. He is currently under medical examination at the hospital and is scheduled to be transported to Mumbai via air ambulance around 7 pm on Sunday evening, Marathi daily Maharashtra Times reported.

A seasoned politician, Khadse has played a significant role in Maharashtra's political landscape. He quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 to join NCP. The news of his health condition has raised concerns in the political circles of the state.

Further updates on his health and treatment are awaited.

Read Also Pune: Court Grants Bail To NCP Leader Eknath Khadse In Bhosari Land Deal Case

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)