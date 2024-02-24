 Dr Prachiti Punde's 'Wellness Redefined' Makes Debut In Pune
Dr Prachiti Punde's 'Wellness Redefined' Makes Debut In Pune

Attendees lauded the book, praising its potential to "unlock the door to happiness" for readers

Aakash Singh
Saturday, February 24, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Dr Prachiti Punde, founder of the Glamowell Institute, unveiled her latest book, "Wellness Redefined," at the International Health and Cultural Conference held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskrutik Bhavan in Shivaji Nagar recently.

During her address, Punde expressed, "This book serves as a gateway to introduce Glamowell to the global audience, merging the realms of 'glamour' and 'healthiness' like never before." She elaborated on the Glamowell philosophy, which centres around the concept of '2:2 Human Kokoro' and a suite of 12 innovative tools that blend ancient wisdom with modern lifestyle demands. These tools extend beyond conventional meditation techniques, offering a holistic approach to attaining balance and harmony in life, she added.

Punde emphasised the crucial role of Glamowell in today's society, where technological advancements and societal pressures often compromise overall well-being. She traced the institute's journey back to its inception in 2008, recognising the urgent need for enhanced health amidst the challenges posed by contemporary conveniences such as excessive mobile phone usage, fast food, and hectic lifestyles.

Attendees lauded the book, praising its potential to "unlock the door to happiness" for readers.

