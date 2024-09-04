Dr Patangrao Kadam: From Humble Beginnings to Shaping Maharashtra's Educational and Political Landscape |

Rising from the challenges of a drought-stricken village in Sangli district, Dr. Patangrao Kadam's journey is a testament to his remarkable contributions to Maharashtra's education, politics, and social development. Born on January 8, 1944, in the small village of Sonsal, Kadam's early life was marked by financial struggles.

He pursued his education at Nana Patil Boarding in Kundal and later benefited from the 'earn and learn' scheme at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil's Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, Chhatrapati Shivaji College, Satara. His determination continued as he completed a teacher’s diploma from Wadia College, Pune, and began working as a part-time teacher at Sadhana Vidyalaya in Hadapsar.

Start of Bharati Vidyapeeth

Understanding firsthand the hurdles faced by students from rural areas, Kadam envisioned a transformative approach to education. This vision materialized on May 10, 1964, when he founded Bharati Vidyapeeth in a modest 10 by 10 room at Rahalkar Temple, Kasba Peth, Pune. Despite initial skepticism and ridicule, his commitment to enhancing students’ proficiency in mathematics and English, and boosting their confidence, laid the foundation for the institution's success.

Over the past six decades, Bharati Vidyapeeth has evolved into a prestigious institution with a global reputation. Recognized as a deemed university by the Government of India in 1996, it has consistently maintained high standards of education, earning an A-grade from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development and an A+ status from NAAC. The university has expanded its reach nationwide, offering education across various faculties and making significant strides in integrating rural and urban cultures. It has played a pivotal role in advancing women's education and ensuring that students from disadvantaged backgrounds are not left behind.

Political journey

Dr. Kadam’s impact was not confined to education. Elected as the first MLA from Bhilwadi-Vangi in 1985, he transformed the drought-prone region through numerous development initiatives. His efforts led to the establishment of industries, cooperative sugar factories, and essential infrastructure, providing employment and fostering rural development.

His tenure as Minister of Education and Irrigation (1991-94) saw significant educational reforms, including the conversion of single-teacher schools into multi-teacher institutions and the establishment of 2,700 new schools in rural areas. He also introduced a 25% government subsidy for unaided schools and mandated Marathi as a compulsory subject in English-medium schools.

As Minister for Industries, Commerce, Water Resources, and Parliamentary Affairs in 1999, Kadam initiated projects for permanent irrigation and supported agro-based industries. His efforts in providing permanent irrigation to drought-prone areas and setting up projects like Tembhu, Takari, and Mhaisal contributed significantly to regional prosperity. His promotion of biotechnology and information technology led to the development of an IT park at Hinjewadi.

Contribution to cooperative sector

In his role as Minister of Co-operation, Rehabilitation, and Relief in 2004, Kadam implemented reforms to strengthen the cooperative sector and supported new industrial ventures. His tenure as Forest Minister in 2009 was marked by the absorption of 6,500 daily wage forest workers into government service and efforts to enhance the state’s tiger reserves, including Tadoba and Melghat.

Dr. Kadam’s tenure in the legislature, representing Bhilwadi-Vangi and later Palus-Kadegaon constituencies, was characterized by his ability to make swift decisions in the public interest, his administrative prowess, and his genuine concern for ordinary citizens. His dedication earned him a revered place in the hearts of the people as a leader who rose from modest beginnings to make lasting contributions to Maharashtra's development.

Dr. Patangrao Kadam's legacy extends beyond his professional achievements; it reflects a life devoted to public service and societal advancement. His passing on March 9, 2018, marked the end of a distinguished career, but his impact on education, politics, and social transformation continues to resonate.