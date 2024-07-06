Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth's College Of Engineering For Women Honoured At NES Innovation Awards | Sourced

Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering for Women has announced that their innovative project, "SHOPSTOCK: Object Detection and Counting with Deep Learning," has been nominated in the Top 3 - Winning Category of the 11th edition of the NES Innovation Awards, organised by the Global Talent Track (GTT) Foundation.

The project, guided by Prof Pranoti Kale, was developed by final-year Computer Engineering students Tanvi Mahajan, Ankita Kanawade, Samrudhi Shete, and Shweta Jadhav. This remarkable achievement is the result of intense competition, with over 700 innovative ideas submitted and participation from more than 2,200 students.

In a ceremony held on Friday, the project team members and their guide were honoured with a cash prize, trophy, and winning certificate. The awards were presented by distinguished personalities, including Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mashelkar, Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Dr Uma Ganesh, and other industry leaders.

Dr Pradeep Jadhav, Principal of Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering for Women, expressed his pride in the students’ achievement. The event was attended by the Vice-Principal, Heads of Departments, and other esteemed members of the college.