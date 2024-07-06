 Pune: 15 Indian Navy Officers Complete Naval Technical Staff Course At MILIT
The Naval Technical Staff Course (NTSC) is an ab initio course for the Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) officers

Aakash Singh
article-image
Pune: 15 Indian Navy Officers Complete Naval Technical Staff Course At MILIT | X/@PRODefPune

15 officers of the Indian Navy graduated from the portals of the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Pune on the successful completion of the Naval Technical Staff Course (NTSC) in a valedictory ceremony held on Friday.

The NTSC is an ab initio course for the Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) officers. Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Commandant of the NDA, was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his valedictory address, the chief guest highlighted the requirement of absorbing, imbibing, and applying the knowledge gained on cutting-edge technologies in the field of naval armament to achieve a high degree of indigenisation. He motivated the young officers to continuously strive to innovate in their fields of employment and ensure the availability of reliable weapon systems.

The chief guest felicitated all the graduating officers and presented awards to the meritorious student officers. The first and second in overall order of merit were awarded to Lt Sriponmalar P and Lt Priya Nandal, respectively. The best all-rounder award went to Lt Neelam Rana, and the best dissertation work for the course was awarded to Lt Sakshi Solanki and Lt Mohammad Arif Khan. Lt Jasmine was also felicitated for her outstanding contribution to various MILIT activities.

The chief guest also praised the initiatives of the MILIT training team in continuously striving to enhance the course content and make it more relevant in the present scenario by incorporating training on niche technologies. He advised all graduating officers to gainfully utilise the knowledge acquired at MILIT in their future assignments to secure the high seas, maritime assets, and Indian coasts.

