 MP Supriya Sule Urges Minister Nitin Gadkari To Repair Pune-Kolhapur Highway, Cites Poor Road Conditions
MP Supriya Sule Urges Minister Nitin Gadkari To Repair Pune-Kolhapur Highway, Cites Poor Road Conditions

MP Supriya Sule Urges Minister Nitin Gadkari To Repair Pune-Kolhapur Highway, Cites Poor Road Conditions

Commuters are facing inconvenience and frequent traffic jams along the Pune-Bengaluru highway, particularly from Pune to Kolhapur, as the highway has been filled with potholes and several diversions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
MP Supriya Sule Urges Minister Nitin Gadkari To Repair Pune-Kolhapur Highway, Cites Poor Road Conditions | PTI (Representative Image)

Acknowledging the trouble, NCP(SP) Suprita Sule said, “The road from Pune to Kolhapur is in a very poor condition. There are potholes on the road at many places. Road works are underway at many places and are in a half-finished state. Due to this, the citizens travelling on this road have to endure a lot of trouble. I humbly request the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to please issue the necessary instructions to 'NHAI' regarding the repair of this road.”

NHAI’s ongoing six-lane expansion project of the Pune-Bengaluru highway has necessitated traffic diversion at various locations. Heavy rain has added to the trouble by creating slushy conditions on service roads and underpasses. 

Traffic delays of two-to-three hours are caused on the highway stretch because of potholes, uneven road patches, and bad road quality. Commuters are voicing their frustration regarding the slow progress of road expansion works between Kagal and Satara.

Heavy Rains Lash Pune, Cause Traffic Jams On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway; More Showers Likely Till Oct...


Unlike earlier, car journeys between Kolhapur and Pune now require five to six hours. Moreover, the ongoing road expansion works have led to mud accumulation on service roads, creating risky conditions for bikers who struggle on slippery surfaces.

