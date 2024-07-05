Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth VC Advocates Student Empowerment at Conference |

The Vice-Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth Abhimat University, Dr Vivek Saoji, expressed that students should be empowered to meet the changing needs of the new era and face future challenges. He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day international conference on "Recent Trends in Science, Technology, and Management" at Bharati University's Women's College of Engineering.

Present on the occasion were Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Director Dr Dr DV Jadhav, Chairperson of Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence Swapnali Vishwajit Kadam, and Principal Dr Pradeep Jadhav. Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar was present online and provided guidance.

Dr Saoji further stated that such conferences lead to academic brainstorming, which in turn fosters the creativity of faculty and students. Therefore, this conference is expected to be very beneficial, he added.

Topics on Human Centered Technology discussed

The conference covered topics such as "Human Centered Technology - Approach for Sustainable Advancements and Technology" (USA), "Nano Technology - Efflorescent Nano Materials, Bio Materials and Safety" (USA), and "Revolutionising the Dental Sector with Innovative and Cost-Effective Digital Denture Solutions" (UK).

A total of 152 research papers were presented on the topic of 'Modern Technology' during the conference. Among them, 12 papers were from international participants from countries including the USA, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Nigeria, and Armenia. Principal Dr Pradeep Jadhav presented a brief report of the college. Meritorious students were honored on this occasion. Prof Suchita Khot introduced the event, and Dr Vijaya Pawar gave the vote of thanks.