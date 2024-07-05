Explore Pune This Weekend (July 6 & 7): Butterfly Garden Workshop, Revolution Heritage Walk And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to be in for weekends, and this week is no exception. With a variety of workshops and volunteer programmes planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend by exploring the rich history and natural beauty Pune has to offer.

1. Plant a Butterfly Garden Workshop: In celebration of Van Saptah, the Rupa Rahul Bajaj Centre for Environment and Art (RRBCEA) has organised a 'Plant a Butterfly Garden' workshop on Saturday. Participants are invited to explore the enchanting world of butterflies, guided by butterfly specialist Narendra Bhagwat.

2. Noor Manzil: Experience a captivating theatrical performance that masterfully blends storytelling, live music, poetry, and drama to depict an extraordinary tale of love and life. Written by Vaidehi Sancheti and directed by Kshitij Kulkarni, 'Noor Manzil' will be presented at the Bharat Natya Rang Mandir on Saturday.

3. Revolution Heritage Walk: Join on Sunday for a unique heritage walk that takes you through lesser-known, yet historically significant, sites in Pune. Explore Krantiveer Umaji Naik Smarak, Jedhe Mansion, Lahuji Vastad Talim, and Mahatma Phule Wada. This walk is curated and led by Randhir Jaya Naidu, Founder and Walk Leader of Pune Heritage Walks (PHW).

4. Chitra Katha: Be present at the Indradhanushya Environment and Citizenship Centre in Dattawadi for Chitra Katha, a unique session that goes beyond the technical aspects of photography to explore the stories and emotions behind each picture. Experience a spectrum of emotions, from the powerful force of Aadishakti to the beauty of boundless love.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions