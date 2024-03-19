Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth Set To Host 25th Convocation Ceremony With Chief Guest Governor Ramesh Bais Today |

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University Pune is delighted to announce its 25th convocation ceremony scheduled for March 20. The event will be graced by the esteemed presence of Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, the Chief Guest of the ceremony, who will impart wisdom to the graduating class.

The ceremony, presided over by Chancellor Prof Dr Shivajirao Kadam, will also see the esteemed presence of Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Registrar G. Jayakumar, and Controller of Examinations Dr Anthony Rose.

A total of 5858 graduates will be conferred with their degrees, including 56 students receiving PhD degrees and 45 students meriting gold medals.

The ceremony, scheduled for 11:55am on March 20, will unfold at the educational complex of Bharati Vidyapeeth, situated at Pune-Satara Road.

The foundation of this esteemed institution, envisioned by Dr Patangrao Kadam, came to fruition in 1996, culminating in the esteemed status of Deemed University conferred by the Government of India.

Over the past 28 years, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University has carved a distinguished reputation for itself, underscored by its unwavering commitment to quality education. The accolades received, including the esteemed A-Grade University stamp by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, the A+ rating by NAAC, and the notable rankings achieved in the NIRF evaluations, further cement its standing in the academic sphere.