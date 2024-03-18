Pune Video: Fire Ravages Scrap Warehouse Near Kirloskar Oil Engines In Khadki | Video Screengrab

A major fire erupted at a tyre scrap warehouse near Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd in Pune's Khadki on Monday.

The incident occurred at 3pm, prompting the fire brigade to swiftly respond and extinguish the flames.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or casualties.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Earlier on Friday, 17 luxury cars parked in an open space near the Aai Mata Temple in Bibwewadi caught fire.

The fire brigade was alerted around 3:20am, responding quickly with fire tenders and water tankers.

The cars, including BMWs, Mercedes, and Range Rovers, were parked at the 'Matin Car Cares' garage and were extensively damaged by the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and fire officials managed to bring the situation under control within 30 minutes.