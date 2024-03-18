 Pune: Srinivas Pawar Distances Himself From Ajit Pawar, Says 'Every Relation Has An Expiry Date' - WATCH VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Srinivas Pawar Distances Himself From Ajit Pawar, Says 'Every Relation Has An Expiry Date' - WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Srinivas Pawar Distances Himself From Ajit Pawar, Says 'Every Relation Has An Expiry Date' - WATCH VIDEO

Srinivas Pawar has accused the BJP of orchestrating the rift within the family

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Dy CM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Ajit Pawar, faced criticism from an unexpected source—his elder brother, Srinivas Pawar—at a public event preceding the Lok Sabha elections. A viral video captured Srinivas expressing disappointment over Ajit's decision to leave the NCP and take several party leaders, including MLAs and MPs, with him.

Srinivas conveyed his disappointment, stating, "You might be surprised that I am against my brother. I have always supported and backed him, but I felt bad when he deserted NCP founder Sharad Pawar." He emphasised the importance of loyalty to Sharad Pawar, suggesting that Ajit should have offered the Baramati Lok Sabha seat to him.

In a poignant analogy, Srinivas remarked, "Does anyone kick their parents out of the house because the land is in their name? Whatever positions he (Ajit) got were due to Sharad Pawar. Now he says sit at home and do kirtan, I don't understand. The medicine we buy has an expiry date, just like relationships have an expiry date."

Read Also
VIDEO: Arijit Singh Mesmerises Fans With Soulful Performance At Pune Concert
article-image

Accusing the BJP of orchestrating the rift within the family, Srinivas asserted, "This is all a BJP conspiracy. They wanted to finish off Sharad Pawar. They knew that if one of the family members was brought to their side, they could break the family."

Srinivas' wife, Sharmila, and their son, Yugendra Pawar, have also joined the campaign against Ajit in Baramati, indicating a familial divide over political allegiances.

Read Also
VIDEO: Man With Criminal Record Shot And Hacked To Death By Eight Assailants In Pune's Indapur
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Srinivas Pawar Distances Himself From Ajit Pawar, Says 'Every Relation Has An Expiry Date' -...

Pune: Srinivas Pawar Distances Himself From Ajit Pawar, Says 'Every Relation Has An Expiry Date' -...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30.39 Lakh Voters In District To Exercise Their Franchise In Lok Sabha...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30.39 Lakh Voters In District To Exercise Their Franchise In Lok Sabha...

Wait, What? Horse Goes On Rampage, Bites 12 In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Wait, What? Horse Goes On Rampage, Bites 12 In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Arijit Singh Concert: From Bad Sound System To Parking Issues, Punekars SLAM Organisers For Poor...

Arijit Singh Concert: From Bad Sound System To Parking Issues, Punekars SLAM Organisers For Poor...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gang Of Robbers From Bihar Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gang Of Robbers From Bihar Arrested