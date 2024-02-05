DJ Marshmello To Perform In Pune On March 25 - Details Inside | @marshmello

Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Marshmello is gearing up to captivate Punekars on March 25 as part of the Sunburn Holi Tour.

According to a statement, Marshmello will kick off his tour with his first performance in Bengaluru on March 22, followed by shows in New Delhi on March 23, Mumbai on March 24, and concluding with Pune on March 25.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming gigs in India, Marshmello stated, "I'm thrilled to be returning to India once again, and this time for the special festival of Holi. The energy and passion of the Indian audience are truly special, and I can't wait to be back."

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, also shared insights into what the audience can anticipate from the musical extravaganza. "Sunburn is thrilled to bring Marshmello back to India for another incredible tour and his first-ever Holi tour. Marshmello's music knows no boundaries, and we are proud to present an experience that blends his global appeal with the vibrant spirit of Holi. As we continue to push the limits of live entertainment, this tour promises to be a celebration of music, unity, and India's rich cultural heritage. We invite fans to join us for an unforgettable journey of colours and beats," he expressed.

Marshmello garnered immense popularity in India, particularly with his collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Pritam Chakraborty on 'BIBA'.

Meanwhile, according to bookmyshow.com, the venue for Marshmello's Pune concert is yet to be finalised. However, tickets are already on sale. The tickets start from ₹999 for one person in General Admission (GA) Zone, followed by ₹1,999 for one person in VIP Zone, and ₹2,999 for one person in Fanpit Zone. Additionally, there are Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Console tables available. The Gold table is priced at ₹59,000 for five people, followed by ₹1.18 lakh for Platinum (10 people), ₹1.77 lakh for Diamond (15 people), and ₹4.13 lakh for Console (20 people). These tables offer amenities such as an elevated viewing platform, dedicated entry and exit, restroom access, and inclusive liquor service.