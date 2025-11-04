Diwali Ank Exhibition Draws Enthusiastic Response In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

The citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, ahead of the Diwali festival, along with the delicious delicacies, lanterns, crackers, and meetings with loved ones, eagerly waiting for the Diwali Ank.

Diwali Ank (issue) is the speciality of the reading culture in Maharashtra. Hence, the free Diwali Ank exhibition has been organised at the Government Divisional Library. The exhibition will be open for all till November 10, informed Sunil Huse, Director, Divisional Library.

The exhibition was inaugurated by noted litterateur Vishnu Surase on Monday. Director Sunil Huse, Sudhir Sevekar, Anna Vaidya, Gulabrao Magar, PU Jain School headmaster Vijay Patode and other dignitaries were present. The exhibition is getting a good response from the readers.

Read Also Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know

Diwali Ank is not just a tool of entertainment, but it also contains knowledge about various subjects, and it gives immense pleasure to the readers. Diwali Ank can be read throughout the year, said litterateur Prashant Gautam.

Surase said that reading culture should be an integral part of human life. Diwali Ank plays a pivotal part in the reading culture. Children should be encouraged to read, he said.

The entry to the exhibition is free of cost and everyone should take advantage of this unique opportunity, Huse said.

Readers, library members, teachers and students were present in large numbers. Library officer Santosh Jadhav made an introductory speech. Library inspector Aavji Galande conducted the proceedings of the function and proposed the vote of thanks.