 Diwali Ank Exhibition Draws Enthusiastic Response In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDiwali Ank Exhibition Draws Enthusiastic Response In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Diwali Ank Exhibition Draws Enthusiastic Response In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The exhibition was inaugurated by noted litterateur Vishnu Surase on Monday. Director Sunil Huse, Sudhir Sevekar, Anna Vaidya, Gulabrao Magar, PU Jain School headmaster Vijay Patode and other dignitaries were present

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Diwali Ank Exhibition Draws Enthusiastic Response In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

The citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, ahead of the Diwali festival, along with the delicious delicacies, lanterns, crackers, and meetings with loved ones, eagerly waiting for the Diwali Ank.

Diwali Ank (issue) is the speciality of the reading culture in Maharashtra. Hence, the free Diwali Ank exhibition has been organised at the Government Divisional Library. The exhibition will be open for all till November 10, informed Sunil Huse, Director, Divisional Library.

The exhibition was inaugurated by noted litterateur Vishnu Surase on Monday. Director Sunil Huse, Sudhir Sevekar, Anna Vaidya, Gulabrao Magar, PU Jain School headmaster Vijay Patode and other dignitaries were present. The exhibition is getting a good response from the readers.

Read Also
Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know
article-image

Diwali Ank is not just a tool of entertainment, but it also contains knowledge about various subjects, and it gives immense pleasure to the readers. Diwali Ank can be read throughout the year, said litterateur Prashant Gautam.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Arrive In Varanasi On November 7 For 2-Day Tour
PM Modi To Arrive In Varanasi On November 7 For 2-Day Tour
IPL 2026 Trade: Why Is KL Rahul's Move To KKR From DC Complicated?
IPL 2026 Trade: Why Is KL Rahul's Move To KKR From DC Complicated?
TMC VS BJP In West Bengal Over SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Mega Rally, Saffron Party Holds Counter Protests - VIDEO
TMC VS BJP In West Bengal Over SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Mega Rally, Saffron Party Holds Counter Protests - VIDEO
Who Was Gopichand Hinduja & How Rich Was He? Billionaire Chairman Of $38 Billion Hinduja Group Passes Away
Who Was Gopichand Hinduja & How Rich Was He? Billionaire Chairman Of $38 Billion Hinduja Group Passes Away

Surase said that reading culture should be an integral part of human life. Diwali Ank plays a pivotal part in the reading culture. Children should be encouraged to read, he said.

The entry to the exhibition is free of cost and everyone should take advantage of this unique opportunity, Huse said.

Read Also
MIT-ADT University’s 8th Convocation On Saturday In Pune; Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade To...
article-image

Readers, library members, teachers and students were present in large numbers. Library officer Santosh Jadhav made an introductory speech. Library inspector Aavji Galande conducted the proceedings of the function and proposed the vote of thanks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali Ank Exhibition Draws Enthusiastic Response In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Diwali Ank Exhibition Draws Enthusiastic Response In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

FPJ Impact: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachments Outside Pune Railway Station - VIDEO

FPJ Impact: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachments Outside Pune Railway Station - VIDEO

Pune Woman Duped Of ₹2.77 Lakh By Two Men She Met On International Dating App 'Bumpy'

Pune Woman Duped Of ₹2.77 Lakh By Two Men She Met On International Dating App 'Bumpy'

Ganesh Kale Murder: 3 Accused Remanded To Pune Police Custody Till November 7; Two Pistols Seized

Ganesh Kale Murder: 3 Accused Remanded To Pune Police Custody Till November 7; Two Pistols Seized

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested By Chikhali Police For Blackmailing & Extorting Former Lover Over...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested By Chikhali Police For Blackmailing & Extorting Former Lover Over...