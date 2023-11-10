Delhi Man Claims He Was Molested By Woman At Pune Airport; Shares Details On Reddit | Representative Image/ Pixabay

A recent unsettling incident unfolded at an airport when a man returning from Pune to Delhi shared a disconcerting encounter on Reddit. Standing in line, he found himself beside a middle-aged woman who, disturbingly, hummed songs and engaged in inappropriate touching. The account, posted in the 'Delhi' subreddit, has garnered widespread attention, leaving readers astonished.

In a distressing account on Reddit, user @No-Performance5036 shared an unsettling incident during a Pune to Delhi flight on November 7, 2023. Standing in line, he observed a woman, aged 30-35, humming songs and inappropriately touching him from the lower waist to the back. Perplexed by the encounter, he confronted her after landing, receiving an annoying denial. The incident has sparked discussions on harassment faced by men.

Read the full post here:

The Reddit user, who goes by the handle @No-Performance5036, wrote, "So I ( guy in early 20s) was boarding a flight from Pune to Delhi on 7 November 2023, and it was around 2. So when the boarding for zone 1 started I waited as I had zone 3 and this woman who was around 30-35, came next to me to wait. Then when our zone started, I was in front and she was behind me. Then I hear her humming songs and then started to caress me from my lower waist to my back. And I can’t comprehend that this could mean something else as I have never been touched like this in my life. And this happened twice. So, after this I spent my whole flight contemplating on what happened. Did it even happen or was I just imagining it. And it’s not like I’m a world class hottie and she was 3rd world ugly. Even she was hot, like I feel like laughing it off. But it feels weird. Like Ek ladki ne mujhe ched Diya, vo bhi on the way to Delhi. How the turntables. I even confronted her after we landed, I asked politely that did you wanted to talk to me back then, she replied very annoyingly Nahi. Now if I asked it to anyone, they’d reply politely. But her response makes me more curious. Now ik we don’t have laws applicable for this and I don’t even completely grasp what happened, but all I know Is this touch was definitely deliberate and I’ve never been touched like this before."

Following the initial post, Redditors started engaging with comments. Although some were sceptical about the authenticity of the story initially, a significant number voiced genuine concerns regarding the issue of men facing harassment, sparking a discussion on the platform.

One user wrote, "People be making jokes in the replies because it’s a guy getting harassed and when a girl would post about being molested sab yaha “men get SA’d too” ka rona leke aajaenge. On a different note, I am sorry you had to face that op. Just because you’re a guy it doesn’t take away from the sensitivity of the issue (sic)."

"Sorry this happened to you dude. The fact that it stayed on your mind throughout the flight and later on too, and you contemplated whether it happened or not. The fact that the lady had such a reaction is sus too. God forbid if it happens again pls confront them then and there. Stay safe!," wrote another one.

https://www.reddit.com/r/delhi/comments/17pujrx/got_molested_by_a_woman/

Read Also Kondhwa Engineer Set To Marry Next Month Held For Masturbating Before Women On Pune-Nagpur Flight

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)