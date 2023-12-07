Cooperation Must Take Quality Health Services To Last Man Of Strata: Dr Omprakash Shete |

“The cooperation of all is needed to take the quality health service to the last man of the strata. People should be given the maximum benefits of the Prime Minister Janaarogya Yojana and Mahatma Phule Janaarogya Yojana”, opined Ayushman Bharat Mission State President Dr Omprakash Shetya here on Wednesday.

He was speaking during the meeting of the officers held at the District Collectorate to review the work of the PM Janaarogya and Mahatma Phule Janaarogya schemes. Resident deputy district collector Janardhan Vidhate, deputy district collector Prabhoday Muley, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Dr Ravi Bhopale, Dr Milind Joshi and other officers and doctors were present.

38 hospitals linked with Janaarogya schemes in the district

Dr Shete was informed that 38 hospitals in the district are linked with the Janaarogya schemes in the district. So far, 46,028 treatments/surgeries have been done on 22,734 patients and Rs 124,21,00,026 have been given through the schemes.

Dr Shete said the scheme aims to provide quality medical services to the needy and poor patients. Thus, active participation and cooperation of every unit is needed. The government plans to give benefits of the health schemes to the maximum number of people.

Dr Milind Joshi made an introductory speech while Dr Ravi Bhopale proposed a vote of thanks.