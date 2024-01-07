 Controversy Erupts Over Minor Tribal Girl's Pregnancy: Calls For Strict Action Against School In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneControversy Erupts Over Minor Tribal Girl's Pregnancy: Calls For Strict Action Against School In Nashik

Controversy Erupts Over Minor Tribal Girl's Pregnancy: Calls For Strict Action Against School In Nashik

The All-India Tribal Development Council alleges that a student from the Kalmanuri Integrated Tribal Project, under the Amravati Additional Commissioner's Office, was enrolled in an English medium school supervised by the Nashik Additional Commissioner's Office of the Kalwan Project.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Controversy Erupts Over Minor Tribal Girl's Pregnancy: Calls For Strict Action Against School In Nashik | File Image

In a startling revelation, an Investigation Committee appointed by the Tribal Commissionerate has placed blame on a reputed school in connection with the pregnancy of a minor tribal girl studying in Class 9. The Commissioner's Office, acting on the committee's report, has proposed the revocation of the school's approval to the State Government. This development has triggered widespread concern and uproar within the tribal and educational sectors.

The All-India Tribal Development Council alleges that a student from the Kalmanuri Integrated Tribal Project, under the Amravati Additional Commissioner's Office, was enrolled in an English medium school supervised by the Nashik Additional Commissioner's Office of the Kalwan Project.

The student, reportedly pregnant, concealed information about her delivery. To investigate the matter's severity, the Tribal Commissionerate appointed a five-member investigation committee, which visited the Kalmanuri project and the respective school for inquiries.

Read Also
Pune: MP Supriya Sule Appeals to Defence Minister Over Alleged Denial Of NOCs To Villagers By NDA
article-image

The committee's report pointed fingers at the school administration for laxity in handling the situation. Subsequently, the Commissioner's Office has forwarded a proposal to the State Government urging the revocation of the concerned school's approval.

Amidst the escalating controversy, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has sought information on the matter. In response, the police and child welfare department are collaborating with tribal administration to delve into the details of the case. Sayli Palkhedkar, a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has also taken note of the situation.

In a statement, Palkhedkar emphasised the need for action against school officials and employees who allegedly concealed information related to the minor girl's pregnancy. She expressed the commission's commitment to sending a detailed report to the Child Rights Commission, ensuring justice in the case, and holding the guilty parties accountable.

Read Also
Nashik: Maharashtra Cabinet Revives WIPS To Boost Wine Industry
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Controversy Erupts Over Minor Tribal Girl's Pregnancy: Calls For Strict Action Against School In...

Controversy Erupts Over Minor Tribal Girl's Pregnancy: Calls For Strict Action Against School In...

MLA Slapping Cop Most Disrespectful, Will Write To Fadnavis If He Faces No Action: Supriya Sule In...

MLA Slapping Cop Most Disrespectful, Will Write To Fadnavis If He Faces No Action: Supriya Sule In...

Will Win Both Lok Sabha And Assembly Polls in Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Confidence After...

Will Win Both Lok Sabha And Assembly Polls in Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Confidence After...

VIDEO: Wife Of Murdered Gangster Sharad Mohol And BJP Leader Swati Mohol Meets Deputy CM Devendra...

VIDEO: Wife Of Murdered Gangster Sharad Mohol And BJP Leader Swati Mohol Meets Deputy CM Devendra...

Pune Socialist Meet Calls For United Front Ahead Of Polls

Pune Socialist Meet Calls For United Front Ahead Of Polls