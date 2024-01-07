Controversy Erupts Over Minor Tribal Girl's Pregnancy: Calls For Strict Action Against School In Nashik | File Image

In a startling revelation, an Investigation Committee appointed by the Tribal Commissionerate has placed blame on a reputed school in connection with the pregnancy of a minor tribal girl studying in Class 9. The Commissioner's Office, acting on the committee's report, has proposed the revocation of the school's approval to the State Government. This development has triggered widespread concern and uproar within the tribal and educational sectors.

The All-India Tribal Development Council alleges that a student from the Kalmanuri Integrated Tribal Project, under the Amravati Additional Commissioner's Office, was enrolled in an English medium school supervised by the Nashik Additional Commissioner's Office of the Kalwan Project.

The student, reportedly pregnant, concealed information about her delivery. To investigate the matter's severity, the Tribal Commissionerate appointed a five-member investigation committee, which visited the Kalmanuri project and the respective school for inquiries.

The committee's report pointed fingers at the school administration for laxity in handling the situation. Subsequently, the Commissioner's Office has forwarded a proposal to the State Government urging the revocation of the concerned school's approval.

Amidst the escalating controversy, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has sought information on the matter. In response, the police and child welfare department are collaborating with tribal administration to delve into the details of the case. Sayli Palkhedkar, a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has also taken note of the situation.

In a statement, Palkhedkar emphasised the need for action against school officials and employees who allegedly concealed information related to the minor girl's pregnancy. She expressed the commission's commitment to sending a detailed report to the Child Rights Commission, ensuring justice in the case, and holding the guilty parties accountable.