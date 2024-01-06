Nashik: Maharashtra Cabinet Revives WIPS To Boost Wine Industry | File Photo

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Cabinet announced the revival of the Wine Industrial Promotion Scheme (WIPS) for a five-year duration on Thursday. The decision aims to revitalise the wine industry and extend vital support to grape-growing farmers in the state. Notably, the scheme was temporarily discontinued in the fiscal year 2020-21 due to challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially introduced to promote the wine sector, the revival of WIPS has been met with enthusiasm by industry experts who anticipate its reinstatement to bring stability to the industry. Entrepreneurs who invested in the scheme during the financial years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 will benefit from a 16% refund, contributing to the financial relief of the industries involved.

A notable aspect of the reinstated scheme is its emphasis on encouraging the production of dry fruits and alternative products, fostering value addition and processing in the grape sector. This move is expected to diversify the industry and create new avenues for growth.

Simultaneously, a dedicated scheme aimed at incentivising grape growers in the state to engage in the cultivation and manufacturing of dry fruits, alongside the production of alternative products for the wine industry, has been launched. The five-year implementation of this scheme is anticipated to further augment the development of the wine industry in the region.

Jagdish Holkar, President of the All India Wine Producers Association, expressed optimism about the scheme's revival. He stated, "With the revival of this scheme, it will help the grape and wine sector sustain. It will bring stability, growth, and sustainability to the wineries and the wine industry at large. In forward linkages, it will also benefit the end consumer, and we can bring about some positive changes in prices, passing on this benefit with promotional schemes. The grape growers will also benefit from it. Overall, this scheme will benefit the entire value chain from grape to glass."