Connectivity Boost For Vidarbha And Marathwada: PM Modi To Unveil ₹1300 Crore Rail Projects In Yavatmal

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Yavatmal on February 28, the Nanded Divisional Office of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has arranged 275 buses for the transportation of women on their tour. This initiative may impact the performance of long-distance buses from the district.







These buses reached Yavatmal Depot by 2pm on February 27. The 275 buses include 40 from Nanded depot, 30 from Bhokar depot, 30 from Kinwat depot, 35 from Mukhed, 30 from Deglaur, 35 from Kandahar, 30 from Hadgaon, 30 from Biloli, and 15 from Mahur depot.







During the program, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate multiple rail projects worth more than ₹1300 crore in Maharashtra. These projects comprise the Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and the New Ashti - Amalner broad gauge line (part of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project).







The new broad gauge lines aim to improve connectivity in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, fostering socio-economic development. Additionally, the Prime Minister will virtually flag off two train services during the program, connecting Kalamb and Wardha, and Amalner and New Ashti. This new train service seeks to enhance rail connectivity for students, traders, and daily commuters in the region.

Multiple irrigation projects for the area

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation multiple irrigation projects benefiting Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra. These projects are developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 2750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY).

Moreover, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation several projects for strengthening the road sector in Maharashtra.

The projects include four lanings of the Warora-Wani section of NH-930; road upgradation projects for important roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salaikhurd-Tirora. These projects will improve connectivity, reduce travel time and boost socio-economic development in the region, the release stated.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city.