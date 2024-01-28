Congress' Marathwada Divisional Meeting Tomorrow - Here's All You Need To Know |

Maharashtra's Congress unit has initiated division-level meetings ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The Marathwada meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow in Latur, with the party's senior leadership expected to attend.

A preparatory review meeting for this event was recently held by former minister Amit Deshmukh. On Friday, Deshmukh visited accommodation arrangements for the delegation and leaders who will visit the city for the meeting and directed the workers of the party.

The meeting of the Amravati division was held in Amravati on January 18, Nagpur division meeting was held at Gadchiroli on January 20, the Western Maharashtra meeting was held in Pune on January 23, the Konkan division meeting was organised in Bhiwandi on January 24, and North Maharashtra division meeting was held in Dhule on January 27.

These meetings are being held in the presence of the newly appointed state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and under the chairmanship of state president Nana Patole.

These meetings are being held in two sessions - 10am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, with senior leaders like Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee Member Ashok Chavan, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former Chief Ministers Sushil Kumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan, Legislative Council Group Leader Satej Bunty Patil, State Working President and Congress Working Committee member Chandrakant Handore, MLAs Yashomati Thakur, Praniti Shinde, Working President Arif Naseem Khan, Basavaraj Patil, and Kunal Patil along with other party workers attending.