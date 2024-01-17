Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Uzbekistan Girl Among 3 Rescued As High-Profile Sex Racket Busted | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police uncovered a clandestine sex racket operating in an upscale area on the Beed bypass road on Tuesday night. The discreetly run racket had been in operation for several days without the awareness of nearby residents.

Earlier, the Cidco police had busted a brothel operating within a coaching class, arresting the director and two others. During their interrogation, the police received information that another sex racket was active in a posh locality near the PWD Colony in the Satara area. Acting on this lead, the police conducted a raid on Tuesday night, rescuing a girl from Uzbekistan and two from other states. Six individuals were arrested, including two with criminal records.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tushar Rajan Rajput (42), Praveen Balaji Kurkute (40), Gopal Laxminarayan Vaishnav (29), Lokesh Kumar Keshmato (35), Arjun Bhuvaneshwar Dange (38), and one more.

DCP Navneet Kanwat mentioned that the Cidco police had previously raided and dismantled a flesh trade operation in a coaching class in the Cidco area. Three suspects, including Sandeep Pawar, Jyoti Prakash Salunke, and Sunil Tambat, were apprehended. During interrogation, they disclosed information about a high-profile sex racket operating in a bungalow in the posh locality of Senanagar.

Subsequently, the Cidco police, led by PI Geeta Bagwade, API Manoj Shinde, and PSI Amol Mhaske, set a trap. After sending a dummy customer into the bungalow, they conducted a raid, rescuing three women who were brought there for the flesh trade. Sources suggest that the connections of this racket may extend to Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi.