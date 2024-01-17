Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Uddhav Faction's Press Conference Shows Its Frustration, Says Sanjay Shirsat | X/@SanjayShirsat77

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-headed faction, saying its press conference held a day ago reveals its frustration.

It also alleged that the Shiv Sena (UBT) forced its party workers to attend the press conference organised in Mumbai.

The Sena (UBT) on Tuesday held what it called a "mega press conference" and "people's court" in Mumbai, where Uddhav Thackeray launched a broadside against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar over his decision to recognise the CM Shinde-led party as the real Shiv Sena.

Narwekar on January 10 gave a long-awaited ruling that the Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena while dismissing disqualification petitions filed by both Shinde and Thackeray camps against each other's MLAs following a split in the party in June 2022.

Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shinde-led Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said, "This press conference by Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday was held out of frustration. People do such kind of things when they are frustrated." "This press conference proves that they have lost their existence. Shiv Sainiks were forcibly brought and made to attend the press conference. It was not a press conference, but a party rally," he added.