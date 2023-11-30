Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Top Builders, Businessmen Face Surprise I-T Raids |

Top businessmen along with prominent city builders were targeted by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Thursday, where the latter was witnessed conducting surprise raids in over 11 places of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city simultaneously.

According to the sources, the raid was carried out by as many as 200 officials and employees. Mainly big builders of the city were on the list.

Sources also revealed that the Income Tax Department started the raid around 6am on Wednesday morning and the team of officials were from Nashik and Pune.

The officials of the Income Tax Department mainly raided the offices and houses of the businessmen who reportedly had received a tip-off before hand about them being on the radar of the I-T department.

When asked about the prominent names of those raided, sources said, “The raids were conducted at the houses and offices of builders including Anil Munot, Shirish Gadiya, Labhshetwar Builders, Manoj Runwal, Manoj Kala and others."

The sources revealed that the department will continue with the raids for two more days.

It has been observed that the raids have started in the state of Maharashtra as part of the campaign called by the officials of the Income Tax Department where mainly big industrialists and builders will be targeted.