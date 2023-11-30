Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Externed Goon Wanders In City, Arrested | Representational Image

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a notorious goon, who had been externed from the city, for unlawfully entering its limits on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Ashok Wahul (33, a resident of Waluj Mahanagar) was banned from the city due to his increasing involvement in criminal activities within the Waluj and Pandharpur area. Several cases had been filed against him at the Waluj MIDC police station.

On Wednesday evening, the police received information that Wahul was illegally present in the Waluj area without prior permission from the DCP Zone-1. A police team arrived at the location, and upon seeing the police, Wahul attempted to flee. However, the police team pursued and apprehended him.

A case has been registered against Wahul with the Waluj MIDC police station for breaching the banishment orders.