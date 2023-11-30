 Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Externed Goon Wanders In City, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajingar: Externed Goon Wanders In City, Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Externed Goon Wanders In City, Arrested

Several cases had been filed against the goon at the Waluj MIDC police station

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Externed Goon Wanders In City, Arrested | Representational Image

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a notorious goon, who had been externed from the city, for unlawfully entering its limits on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Ashok Wahul (33, a resident of Waluj Mahanagar) was banned from the city due to his increasing involvement in criminal activities within the Waluj and Pandharpur area. Several cases had been filed against him at the Waluj MIDC police station.

Read Also
PHOTOS: 7 Must-Visit Forts Near Pune
article-image

On Wednesday evening, the police received information that Wahul was illegally present in the Waluj area without prior permission from the DCP Zone-1. A police team arrived at the location, and upon seeing the police, Wahul attempted to flee. However, the police team pursued and apprehended him.

A case has been registered against Wahul with the Waluj MIDC police station for breaching the banishment orders.

Read Also
Bombay HC Dismisses PIL For Pune Airport Expansion, Says 'It Is Govt's Prerogative'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Top Builders, Businessmen Face Surprise I-T Raids

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Top Builders, Businessmen Face Surprise I-T Raids

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: CSMC Lokshahi Day To Be Held On December 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: CSMC Lokshahi Day To Be Held On December 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Abdul Sattar Reviews Crop Losses In Sillod, Soyegaon Tehsils

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Abdul Sattar Reviews Crop Losses In Sillod, Soyegaon Tehsils

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Externed Goon Wanders In City, Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Externed Goon Wanders In City, Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lions Club Of Titans Distributes Bags In Priyadarshani School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lions Club Of Titans Distributes Bags In Priyadarshani School