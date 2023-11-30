Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Abdul Sattar Reviews Crop Losses In Sillod, Soyegaon Tehsils |

Amidst unseasonal rains that lashed the city for the last three days, the farmers of the entire Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have complained of suffering severe losses. Taking note of the farmers' community and their woes, the state minority development and marketing minister Abdul Sattar on Thursday chose to visit the farmers' community in Sillod and Soyegaon tehsils.

During his visit, he reviewed the losses incurred by the farmers and consoled them assuring of providing them with compensation.

"They will get the compensation soon after the completion of the panchnamas of the crop losses," he said. A decision was taken in this regard during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai yesterday.

Sattar paid visits to Binkinhola, Kerhala, Chinchkheda, Palod, Golegaon, Udangaon, Ambhai, Dhavda, Charner Wadi and Ghatnandra in Sillod tehils and Jarandi, Jangla Tandi and other villages in Soyegaon tehsil.

Local leaders Devidas Lokhande, Arjan Gadhe, Keshavrao Tayade, Rajendra Thombre sub-divisional agriculture officer Subhash Aghav, tehsil agriculture officer Dnyaneshwar Barde and others too were present during the visit.