Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Prostitution Ring; Two Victims Rescued In CIDCO Raid

A woman from Sengaon Tehsil in Hingli district was held by the Waluj MIDC Police for facilitating prostitution, informed Senior Inspector Avinash Aghav on Tuesday.

As per the information shared by Poice, Vandana, also known as Manisha Sanjay Deshmukh (39) was arrested in an operation in the CIDCO area. Deshmukh was allegedly running a brothel, facilitating prostitution for two women aged 33 and 39.

Acting on this information, a team led by Senior Inspector Avinash Aghav, Police Inspector Ganesh Tathe, Assistant Police Inspector Gautam Kawle, Sub-Inspector Deepak Rothe, and Police Constables Yogesh Shelke, Suraj Aggarwal, Hanuman Thoke, Rajabhau Kolhe, Suresh Kachhe, Nawab Sheikh, and Dhiraj Kabaliye conducted a raid.

The team set a trap, posing as fake customers during the operation around 5 pm. Vandana alias Manisha Deshmukh, the alleged procuress operating the brothel, was held in the raid. Two women who were reportedly victims of the illicit operation were rescued. The arrested accused, along with the women present, had 3,200 rupees which were seized along with condoms during the raid.

Based on the complaint filed by Police Constable Yogesh Shelke, a case has been registered against the accused Vandana alias Manisha Deshmukh at Waluj MIDC Police Station. Sub-Inspector of Police Sandeep Shinde is conducting further investigations.