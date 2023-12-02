Install Marathi Boards In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; Shiv Sena Thackeray Group Demands | MNS/ Facebook

After Pune, it is now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district which has been asked to use Marathi language on its boards of shops, commercial establishments and malls, failing which action will be taken threatened Shiv Sena party workers. 'Implement this decision within seven days in the district,' the party delegation told the administrators at CSMC on Saturday. The Shiv Sena leaders also submitted a statement in this regard to the CSMC commissioner G Srikanth.