 Install Marathi Boards In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; Shiv Sena Thackeray Group Demands
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneInstall Marathi Boards In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; Shiv Sena Thackeray Group Demands

Install Marathi Boards In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; Shiv Sena Thackeray Group Demands

The Shiv Sena leaders also submitted a statement in this regard to the CSMC commissioner G Srikanth.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Install Marathi Boards In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; Shiv Sena Thackeray Group Demands | MNS/ Facebook

After Pune, it is now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district which has been asked to use Marathi language on its boards of shops, commercial establishments and malls, failing which action will be taken threatened Shiv Sena party workers. 'Implement this decision within seven days in the district,' the party delegation told the administrators at CSMC on Saturday. The Shiv Sena leaders also submitted a statement in this regard to the CSMC commissioner G Srikanth.

Read Also
Pune MNS Chief Sainath Babar, 8 Others Booked For Vandalising Shops Without Marathi Signboards -...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajit Pawar’s Tour Cancelled Owing Opposition From Maratha Organisations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajit Pawar’s Tour Cancelled Owing Opposition From Maratha Organisations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Livestock Officer Demands Bribe To Clear Insurance Claim Of Dead Goats,...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Livestock Officer Demands Bribe To Clear Insurance Claim Of Dead Goats,...

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: 3 Burglars Arrested By Crime Branch Police

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: 3 Burglars Arrested By Crime Branch Police

BAMU VC Elevated Stature Of University: Senate Members

BAMU VC Elevated Stature Of University: Senate Members

Event to observe International Day of Persons With Disabilities Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Event to observe International Day of Persons With Disabilities Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar