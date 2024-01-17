Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Will Solve Vaijapur MIDC Issue Soon, Says Ramdas Athawale |

“The pending issue of establishing an industrial area in Vaijapur tehsil will be resolved soon. I will discuss the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the concerned authorities," stated Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale. He made these remarks during the inauguration of the new building of JK Jadhav College of Arts, Science, and Commerce at Phulewadi in Vaijapur on Sunday.

The event included a convocation ceremony and felicitation of activists in various fields. College President JK Jadhav presided over the function, and BJP State Executive Committee members Eknath Jadhav, Dashrath Bankar, Milind Shelke, Sanjay Thosal, and others were in attendance.

In his speech, Athawale noted the prevalence of factions within political parties today, contrasting it with the united stance of the Republican Party of India (RPI) despite internal factions. "Earlier, people used to ask the leaders of RPI to which faction they belong. However, this situation can be seen in every party today. There are factions in each party. Despite the factions in RPI, we are united," Athawale said.

The programme began with traditional lamp lighting and garlanding of portraits, followed by an introductory speech by Jadhav. Pramod Pathare conducted the proceedings of the function, with the presence of Dr Amol Annadate, Balasaheb Tribhuvan, Dr Ashok Zine, Dr Vishnu Bhangardev, Prakash Bothra, Dhondiramsingh Rajput, teachers, students, and residents in large numbers.