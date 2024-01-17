 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Will Solve Vaijapur MIDC Issue Soon, Says Ramdas Athawale
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Will Solve Vaijapur MIDC Issue Soon, Says Ramdas Athawale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Will Solve Vaijapur MIDC Issue Soon, Says Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale made these remarks during the inauguration of the new building of JK Jadhav College of Arts, Science, and Commerce at Phulewadi in Vaijapur

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Will Solve Vaijapur MIDC Issue Soon, Says Ramdas Athawale |

“The pending issue of establishing an industrial area in Vaijapur tehsil will be resolved soon. I will discuss the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the concerned authorities," stated Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale. He made these remarks during the inauguration of the new building of JK Jadhav College of Arts, Science, and Commerce at Phulewadi in Vaijapur on Sunday.

The event included a convocation ceremony and felicitation of activists in various fields. College President JK Jadhav presided over the function, and BJP State Executive Committee members Eknath Jadhav, Dashrath Bankar, Milind Shelke, Sanjay Thosal, and others were in attendance.

Read Also
Video & Photos: Chandrakant Patil Leads Cleaning Efforts At Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple In Pune's...
article-image

In his speech, Athawale noted the prevalence of factions within political parties today, contrasting it with the united stance of the Republican Party of India (RPI) despite internal factions. "Earlier, people used to ask the leaders of RPI to which faction they belong. However, this situation can be seen in every party today. There are factions in each party. Despite the factions in RPI, we are united," Athawale said.

The programme began with traditional lamp lighting and garlanding of portraits, followed by an introductory speech by Jadhav. Pramod Pathare conducted the proceedings of the function, with the presence of Dr Amol Annadate, Balasaheb Tribhuvan, Dr Ashok Zine, Dr Vishnu Bhangardev, Prakash Bothra, Dhondiramsingh Rajput, teachers, students, and residents in large numbers.

Read Also
Pune: AAP Slams BJP For 'Association With Criminals' After Arrest Of Vitthal Shelar In Sharad Mohol...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bar Association Of Industrial Lawyers Announces New Executive Body For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bar Association Of Industrial Lawyers Announces New Executive Body For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Will Solve Vaijapur MIDC Issue Soon, Says Ramdas Athawale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Will Solve Vaijapur MIDC Issue Soon, Says Ramdas Athawale

Video & Photos: Chandrakant Patil Leads Cleaning Efforts At Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple In Pune's...

Video & Photos: Chandrakant Patil Leads Cleaning Efforts At Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple In Pune's...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cops Arrest Sword-Wielding Man Terrorising Locals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cops Arrest Sword-Wielding Man Terrorising Locals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Uzbekistan Girl Among 3 Rescued As High-Profile Sex Racket Busted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Uzbekistan Girl Among 3 Rescued As High-Profile Sex Racket Busted