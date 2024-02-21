Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Opposes Use Of 'Modi Sarkar', 'Shinde Sarkar' While Implementing Govt Schemes |

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has objected to the use of names like "Modi Sarkar" and "Shinde Sarkar" while publicising government schemes. VBA district activists, through a memorandum submitted to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district collector Dilip Swami, mentioned that such names should not be highlighted during the implementation of government schemes. Otherwise, a severe agitation will be launched, and the activists will hit the streets.

In the memorandum, VBA stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refers to government schemes as "Modi government schemes," while the state government calls them "Shinde Government schemes" when implementing state schemes. These names are prominently displayed on banners, hoardings, and vehicles associated with the schemes. Such an approach by the government undermines the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution. Therefore, while implementing such schemes, names like "Indian Government" and "Maharashtra Government" should be used. The Collector should issue a release in this regard and inform the media, stated the VBA.

If the demands are not met, VBA activists will take to the streets and vandalise vehicles displaying such banners. The district administration will be held responsible for any consequences, mentioned the party's district president (Youth Wing) Satish Gaikwad in the memorandum.

The delegation included Tayyab Zafar, Yogesh Ban, Matin Patel, Jalis Ahmed, Satish Rane, Amol Nikalje, Salim Siddique, Afsar Pathan, Sandeep Jadhav, Akshay Dehade, Deepak Sarkare, Gajanan Bagul, Prakash Jadhav, Syed Wasim, Mahendra Chabukswar, and others.