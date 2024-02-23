Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Unveils First Draft Of Climate Action Plan | File Photo

The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, G Srikanth, recently unveiled the first draft of the city's Climate Action Plan. This milestone initiative was initiated by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in collaboration with the World Resources Institute India (WRII) in 2022, marking a significant step towards addressing climate change in the city.

Developed under the guidance of the Maharashtra government, the Climate Action Plan, prepared jointly by WRII and CSMC, provides insights into the city's climate change situation. Mukta Salunkhe conducted the presentation of the plan, which was officially released by Srikanth. The event was attended by ZP CEO Vikas Meena, CSMC Deputy Commissioner Somnath Jadhav, and other esteemed officers. Additionally, representatives from WRI USA, including manager Jen Shin, Anshul Menon, Natasha Zarine, and Satish Mandhe, were also present.

Expressing gratitude, Srikanth acknowledged the efforts of the WRI team in crafting the plan, highlighting its potential to enhance the quality of life for residents by promoting clean air, water, and overall better health. He emphasised the plan's role in propelling the city towards sustainable development and assured that the proposed projects would be diligently implemented.