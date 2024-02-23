Pune: Traffic Police Implement Changes In Bund Garden And Koregaon Park; Click Here For Details |

As the Sadhu Vaswani bridge undergoes demolition and reconstruction, the Pune Traffic Police, under the guidance of DCP Shashikant Borate, has implemented alterations in traffic flow within the Bund Garden and Koregaon Park areas.

The Sadhu Vaswani Bridge's reconstruction by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) may lead to potential traffic congestion in Koregaon Park and Bund Garden. The following changes have been instituted:

Parnakuti Chowk to Blue Diamond Chowk to Moboj Chowk is designated as a one-way road.

Moboj Chowk to Mahatma Gandhi Udyan Chowk (Bund Garden Road) follows a one-way direction.

Alankar Chowk to IB Chowk to Circuit House Chowk to Mor Odha Chowk operates as a one-way route.

Mor Odha Chowk to Council Hall Chowk is designated as a one-way road.

Heavy, bulky, and multi-axle vehicles, excluding essential service vehicles, are prohibited for 24 hours on the specified routes.

The one-way road from Kahun Road Junction to Tarapur Road Junction remains unchanged. Additionally, Council Hall Chowk to Sadhu Vaswani Putala is now a one-way road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Why Is Pune Metro Shutting Down Its Return Journey Ticket Facility?

Alternate Routes:

Vehicles headed to Mor Odha Chowk from Nagar Road should follow the route: Parnakuti Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Chowk, Blue Diamond Chowk, turn right at Mangaldas Road to Moboj Chowk, then take a left turn in front of Mangaldas Chowk, followed by a left turn at IB (Residency Club) Chowk, and finally a left turn at Circuit House Chowk to Mor Odha Chowk.

Vehicles en route to Mor Odha Chowk in Koregaon Park should take the route: Mor Odha Chowk, straight to Council Hall Chowk, right turn at Mangaldas Chowk, right turn at Mahatma Gandhi Udyan Chowk via Bund Garden Road, and turn right towards Koregaon Park.

Vehicles traveling from Pune Station to Koregaon Park should follow the route: Pune Station, Alankar Chowk, left turn at Jahangir Chowk, right turn at Mangaldas Chowk, Pune Station, Alankar Chowk, straight to IB Chowk, left turn at Mangaldas Chowk, right turn at Bund Garden Road to Mahatma Gandhi Udyan Chowk, and finally a right turn towards Koregaon Park.

Vehicles moving from Pune Station to Ghorpadi should take the route: Pune Station to Alankar Chowk, straight to IB Chowk, Circuit House Chowk, Mor Odha Chowk to the desired destination.

Buses, including PMPML, arriving from Ghorpadi and Bhairoba Nala Chowk, will proceed straight from Mor Odha Chowk, take a left turn at Kahun Road Junction, and reach Tarapur Road Junction. From there, they will take a right turn to Tarapur Road and continue to the desired destination through Council Hall Chowk.

The temporary conversion of the one-way road from IB Junction to Mor Odha into a two-way road will occur as needed. Traffic from Blue Diamond Chowk to South Main Road in Koregaon Park will continue to operate as usual.