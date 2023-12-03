Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thirteenth Anniversary Of Karnapura Jain Mata Temple Celebrated With Devotion And Grandeur |

The day commenced with the ceremonial Abhishekam of Shri Sarvatobhadra Bhagwanta in the morning, accompanied by a Maha Aarti conducted by Justice Kailaschand Chandiwal.

Notable individuals present during the celebration included Secretary Ashok Ajmera, Joint Convenor Pramod Pandey, Joint Secretary Narendra Ajmera, Munna Chandiwal, Mahaveer Thole, Mahendra Thole, Kiran Pahde, Dr. Prakash Papadiwal, Shailesh Chandiwal, Rajkumar Pandey, Shailesh Pahde, Nilesh Pahade, Vaishali Pahade, Suchita Sethi, Sapna Patni, Vardhaman Kasliwal, Prakash Kasliwal, Anand Pandey, Sumit Patni, Sangeeta Sethi, Hemant Bakliwal, Mahaveer Sethi, Anil Kasliwal, RR Pahade, Sunil Sethi, Sanjay Dagda, Manoj Patni, Ashok Kasliwal, Rakesh Patodi, Sumit Patni, Nilesh Ajmera, Manoj Gangwal, Prasad Patni, Santosh Papadiwal, Sunil Pandey, Prashant Patni, Dhiraj Patni, Prakash Kasliwal, Dilip Bakliwal, Nilesh Ajmera, Rahul Thole, Amit Jain, Kanta Pahde, Bapu Kasliwal, Anil Kala, Dharanendra Dagda, Raju Kasliwal, Sachin Patni, Kantilal Gangwal, Ganesh Guru, and Piyush Kasliwal.

A grand Maha Aarti of Shri Sarvatobhadra Parshshwanath Bhagwan and Kuldevi Mata took place in the evening, accompanied by devotional music from the Namokar Bhakti Mandal. The entire temple area was beautifully illuminated with lights to mark the occasion.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, prasad was distributed on behalf of Dhiraj Dharamchand Patni to the community members. The Temple Committee, along with the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee, put in dedicated efforts to ensure the success of the program. Devotees from various areas, including Arihantnagar, Balajinagar, CIDCO, Cantonment, Rajabazar Chitamani Colony, and Mohanlalnagar, participated in the celebration.

The event was coordinated by Publicity Coordinators Narendra Ajmera and Piyush Kasliwal, as communicated in a press release by Pramod Pandey.