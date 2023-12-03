 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Marks 4th Anniversary With 'Heritage Run 2023 Marathon' On Dec 10
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Marks 4th Anniversary With 'Heritage Run 2023 Marathon' On Dec 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Marks 4th Anniversary With 'Heritage Run 2023 Marathon' On Dec 10

Prizes will be given to the top five runners in different age groups, and all participants will receive certificates.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Marks 4th Anniversary With 'Heritage Run 2023 Marathon' On Dec 10 | File

Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) is commemorating its 4th anniversary with the 'MGM Heritage Run 2023 Marathon' scheduled for Sunday, December 10, at 6 am. The marathon features varying distances—5 km, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km, and 3 km—for age groups spanning 14 to 55 years, with separate categories for males and females. Participation is free, and interested individuals can register via the Google form https://forms.gle/FJC67JqzBSwZBJWk9 or by visiting the university's website www.mgmu.ac.in.

Prizes will be given to the top five runners in different age groups, and all participants will receive certificates. The marathon boasts a total cash prize pool of one and a half lakh rupees. Registration is open, and citizens are encouraged to join this celebratory event.

Read Also
Pune: Olympian Circus Mesmerizes Punekars With International Acts; Find Show Timings And Ticket...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Marks 4th Anniversary With 'Heritage Run 2023 Marathon' On Dec 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Marks 4th Anniversary With 'Heritage Run 2023 Marathon' On Dec 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30-year-old Destitute Woman Rehabilitated In Ashram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30-year-old Destitute Woman Rehabilitated In Ashram

Pune Residents Organise 'Chalo Chipko' Walk Against PMC's Tree Felling

Pune Residents Organise 'Chalo Chipko' Walk Against PMC's Tree Felling

Pune: BJP Celebrates Big Win At Goodluck Chowk; See Pics

Pune: BJP Celebrates Big Win At Goodluck Chowk; See Pics

Punawale Residents Ring Silent Protest Against Proposed PCMC Garbage Depot

Punawale Residents Ring Silent Protest Against Proposed PCMC Garbage Depot