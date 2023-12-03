Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Marks 4th Anniversary With 'Heritage Run 2023 Marathon' On Dec 10 | File

Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) is commemorating its 4th anniversary with the 'MGM Heritage Run 2023 Marathon' scheduled for Sunday, December 10, at 6 am. The marathon features varying distances—5 km, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km, and 3 km—for age groups spanning 14 to 55 years, with separate categories for males and females. Participation is free, and interested individuals can register via the Google form https://forms.gle/FJC67JqzBSwZBJWk9 or by visiting the university's website www.mgmu.ac.in.

Prizes will be given to the top five runners in different age groups, and all participants will receive certificates. The marathon boasts a total cash prize pool of one and a half lakh rupees. Registration is open, and citizens are encouraged to join this celebratory event.