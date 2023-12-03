Pune: Olympian Circus Mesmerizes Punekars With International Acts; Find Show Timings And Ticket Prices Here |

The renowned Olympian Circus has kicked off its performances at Shinde Maidan, situated behind the Fun Time Theater in the Wadgaon area on Sinhagad Road.

Featuring a diverse cast of approximately 25 artists hailing from countries like Mexico, Uzbekistan, and Russia, supported by a total of 60 staff, the two-hour circus extravaganza promises breathtaking performances. The show includes a dazzling array of acts such as Russian roller balance, ring acrobatics, comic juggling, Hula Hoops, Spectacular Cycle Exercises, Motorcycle Globe, Mr Slinky Acts, Hunter Acts, Hair Hanging, Spring Net, Sword Point Balance, Acrobatics Manipuri, Colorful Rope Jumps, Candle Balance, Quick Change, Ledgerman Show, Comedy Shows, Animal customs, butterfly comedy, and numerous other thrilling entertainments.

Owner of Olympian Circus expressed gratitude

Despite the challenging financial climate for the circus industry, John Mathew, the owner of Olympian Circus, expressed gratitude for the strong response from the people of Pune. He highlighted the lack of affordable arenas in central areas and the absence of government support for the circus. Mathew emphasised the circus's commitment to social responsibility by offering free shows to disabled and orphaned individuals.

"To ensure a seamless performance, the entire show is powered by generators, but rising diesel prices have added to the operational costs," he added. Mathew urged more families to attend the circus, emphasising its vital role in providing entertainment and fostering a sense of community. The circus is scheduled to entertain Pune residents until January 7, 2024.

They have circus shows every day at 4 PM and 7 PM. Additionally, there will be an extra 1 PM show on Saturdays and Sundays. The fireproof circus tent boasts a seating capacity of 1200, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for the audience. Ticket prices vary, with options at Rs 750 plus GST, Rs 500, Rs 300, and Rs 200. Notably, children under three years old can enter for free. Adequate parking arrangements have been made for the convenience of attendees.