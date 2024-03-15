Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Suspense Over Mahayuti Candidate Continues - Here's All You Need To Know

Sanjay Shirsat |

The suspense over Mahayuti's candidate for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha constituency is intensifying by the day. The mystery will only be resolved after Mahayuti officially declares its candidate. The suspense further heightened when Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat announced to the media that district guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre would contest the Lok Sabha election from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

During a public meeting in the city, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hinted that the BJP candidate would contest the election from the seat. Later, the name of Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad emerged as the top contender.

However, Shirsat's claim that Bhumre would contest from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has raised eyebrows among BJP leaders. He argued that several senior leaders in their party deserve elevation in their positions, and at least three of them should contest for the Lok Sabha.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been a stronghold of Shiv Sena for years, but BJP has also staked a claim for this seat now. Dr Karad has repeatedly stated his intention to contest the Lok Sabha seat. Now, Bhumre also appears eager to contest from the seat, as evidenced by his prolonged discussion with Shah after the public meeting.

There is no unanimity over the candidature for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha seat between the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and BJP leaders, leading to a tug-of-war between the two parties. On Thursday, a delegation led by BJP district president Sanjay Kenekar and other local leaders met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai, demanding the seat for BJP. It will be interesting to see who ultimately receives the ticket.