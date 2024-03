Pune Video: 17 Four-Wheelers Engulfed In Garage Fire, No Injuries Reported | Video Screengrab

In Pune, a distressing incident unfolded on Friday morning as a fire ravaged a garage, resulting in the destruction of 17 four-wheelers.

Pune Video: 17 Four-Wheelers Engulfed In Garage Fire, No Injuries Reported#Fire #Pune pic.twitter.com/R6LMKuexYE — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 15, 2024

The blaze occurred near Aai Mata Mandir in Gangadham at 3:20am.

The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control with the assistance of four fire tenders.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

However, the root cause of the fire remains undetermined, leaving questions unanswered.