Pune News: Six Months Pass, Yet PMC Fails To Fix Leaked Pipeline |

In a distressing scenario, a persistent water leakage near Ramabai Vasti in the Parvati area has been causing a significant loss of over a thousand litres of drinking water daily. Despite repeated complaints from exasperated residents to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the leakage persists, exacerbating concerns over resource mismanagement and civic apathy.

Residents of the affected area have voiced their frustrations, emphasising the severity of the situation and the urgent need for remedial action. The persistent leakage not only leads to the wastage of precious drinking water but also poses environmental hazards and financial burdens on the municipality and taxpayers.

Vinod Kadam, a resident, expressed his dismay, stating, "Citizens of Pune are facing water shortage. They do not get enough water. Initially, the hole was small in size. PMC workers had come for maintenance, but it was not properly repaired, and later the size of the hole increased. It has been more than 10 days, and thousands of litres of drinking water is being wasted. We have complained multiple times, but no action has been taken yet."

Balu Pawar, another resident, added, "Water pressure increases at night. The roadway sinks into the water due to high-pressure water splashes. Commuters get wet while passing through the bridge."

Ganesh Pawar, echoing the sentiments of many residents, remarked, "Every day, we witness gallons of precious drinking water flowing down the drain while we struggle with shortages. It is disheartening to see our pleas falling on deaf ears. Authorities should take concrete action to fix this leakage and prevent further wastage."

Deepak Waghmare, a local citizen, expressed frustration, saying, "The water channel here burst six months ago. Although it was repaired, the leakage started again shortly afterwards. As it has not been properly repaired, the water channel has burst again at the same place. Millions of litres of water is flowing from it regularly. Summer has started, and there is a possibility of water shortage, even though the municipal corporation is showing negligence."

Meanwhile, Nandkishor Jagtap, the Head of the Water Department at PMC, provided assurance, stating, "The leakage will be plugged shortly. We will inform our team to check it frequently."