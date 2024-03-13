Pune: Illegal Opium Plantation Valued At ₹14 Lakh Unearthed Within 2-Month Period

Representative Image |

The Pune Rural Police have taken decisive action against illegal opium producers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. From February 1 to March 12, various teams of rural police have meticulously destroyed and seized 365.02kg of opium cultivation, estimated to be worth ₹14.81 lakh.

NDPS Action (Opium Farming)



एन. डी.पी. एस. कायद्यानुसार पुणे ग्रामीण पोलिसांनी अफू उत्पादकावर केली कारवाई.



१ फेब्रुवारी ते १२ मार्च २०२४ कालावधीत ग्रामीण पोलिसांच्या विविध पथकांनी तब्बल १४ लाख ८१ हजार रुपये किमतीची ३६५.०२ किलो ग्रॅम अफूची (खसखस) शेती उध्वस्त करीत ऐवज जप्त केला… pic.twitter.com/AG3bs1Cqvi — पुणे ग्रामीण पोलीस - Pune Rural Police (@puneruralpolice) March 13, 2024

Sharing this significant operation, the Pune Rural Police posted the details on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, affirming their commitment to ongoing efforts against illegal opium and ganja producers.

In their statement, they emphasised the importance of farmers refraining from cultivating opium and ganja under the guise of legitimate crops to make quick profits. They warned of stringent actions in accordance with the NDPS Act against those involved in such illicit activities.

Providing a breakdown of the seizures, the Pune Rural Police disclosed that Ghodegaon Police Station confiscated 3.49kg of opium, Shikrapur Police Station seized 15.3kg, Saswad Police Station intercepted 10.5kg, Jejuri Police Station uncovered 38.2kg, Bhigwan Police Station confiscated a substantial 163.9kg, Yawat Police Station intercepted 119.18kg, and Haveli Police Station seized 14.45kg.