 Pune: Illegal Opium Plantation Valued At ₹14 Lakh Unearthed Within 2-Month Period
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Illegal Opium Plantation Valued At ₹14 Lakh Unearthed Within 2-Month Period

Pune: Illegal Opium Plantation Valued At ₹14 Lakh Unearthed Within 2-Month Period

Sharing this significant operation, the Pune Rural Police posted the details on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, affirming their commitment to ongoing efforts against illegal opium and ganja producers

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Pune Rural Police have taken decisive action against illegal opium producers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. From February 1 to March 12, various teams of rural police have meticulously destroyed and seized 365.02kg of opium cultivation, estimated to be worth ₹14.81 lakh.

Sharing this significant operation, the Pune Rural Police posted the details on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, affirming their commitment to ongoing efforts against illegal opium and ganja producers.

In their statement, they emphasised the importance of farmers refraining from cultivating opium and ganja under the guise of legitimate crops to make quick profits. They warned of stringent actions in accordance with the NDPS Act against those involved in such illicit activities.

Read Also
Pune: Velhe Taluka's Name Changed To Rajgad; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Expresses Happiness
article-image

Providing a breakdown of the seizures, the Pune Rural Police disclosed that Ghodegaon Police Station confiscated 3.49kg of opium, Shikrapur Police Station seized 15.3kg, Saswad Police Station intercepted 10.5kg, Jejuri Police Station uncovered 38.2kg, Bhigwan Police Station confiscated a substantial 163.9kg, Yawat Police Station intercepted 119.18kg, and Haveli Police Station seized 14.45kg.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Godman Asks For Leopard Skin For Seating, Suspects Arrested For Illicit Sale

Nashik: Godman Asks For Leopard Skin For Seating, Suspects Arrested For Illicit Sale

Nashik: Shantigiri Maharaj To Contest Lok Sabha Polls Independently

Nashik: Shantigiri Maharaj To Contest Lok Sabha Polls Independently

Nashik: NCP To Blow Tutari in Dindori, UBT’s Mashal In Nashik

Nashik: NCP To Blow Tutari in Dindori, UBT’s Mashal In Nashik

Pune: Illegal Opium Plantation Valued At ₹14 Lakh Unearthed Within 2-Month Period

Pune: Illegal Opium Plantation Valued At ₹14 Lakh Unearthed Within 2-Month Period

Sukalwadi Village Makes History: Inaugurates Pune District's First Constitution Hall

Sukalwadi Village Makes History: Inaugurates Pune District's First Constitution Hall