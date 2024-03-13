 Pune: Velhe Taluka's Name Changed To Rajgad; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Expresses Happiness
This decision has evoked pride among the residents of Velhe taluka, Pune district, and all the people of Maharashtra, with widespread positive reactions

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Ajit Pawar | File Photo

The decision to rename Velhe taluka in Pune district after the iconic Rajgad fort, the first capital of the Maratha Empire under the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for more than two decades, was made during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed profound happiness that the desires of the residents of Velhe taluka and Pune district have been fulfilled.

This renaming, from Velhe to Rajgad, marks a culmination of Pawar's sustained efforts as Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune district over the past few years. His endeavours led to positive resolutions from 58 out of 70 Gram Panchayats in the taluka, endorsement of the name Rajgad in the general meeting of Pune Zilla Parishad on November 22, 2021, and submission of the proposal by Pune Divisional Commissioner on May 5, 2022. Pawar played a pivotal role in each of these milestones.

Even during his tenure as the Leader of Opposition on April 27, 2023, Pawar urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to promptly change the name of Velhe taluka to Rajgad. Today, Ajit Pawar's persistent demands have been realised under his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister. This decision has evoked pride among the residents of Velhe taluka, Pune district, and all the people of Maharashtra, with widespread positive reactions.

Pawar extended his congratulations and gratitude to all the Gram Panchayats and Zilla Parishad members who supported this decision.

