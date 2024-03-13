Latur: Kolhapur Secures Khashaba Jadhav Cup; Satara and Pune Secure Runner-Up Positions

In a three-day state-level Khashaba Jadhav wrestling competition held at the Sports Complex in Udgir, Latur district, the Kolhapur district team emerged victorious, claiming the overall championship, while Pune and Satara districts secured runner-up positions. The Kolhapur district team excelled in Greco-Roman, freestyle, and women's categories.

The Khashaba Jadhav tournament saw 360 athletes from across the state compete for medals. Kolhapur's Sonba Gongane made history by clinching four gold medals, showcasing exceptional prowess. He defeated Shubham More, representing Nashik district, with a score of 10-0 in the 65-kilogram category, demonstrating his dominance once again. Shubham received the silver medal, whereas Pune City's Abhijit Shelke and Kolhapur's Pratik Salokhe secured the bronze medals, respectively. Winners of the competition were honored with cash prizes of ₹60,000, ₹50,000, and ₹30,000 for gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

The prize distribution ceremony of this three-day competition was inaugurated by Joint Director of Sports, Sudhir More. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode participated in the program via video conference. The final day of the wrestling competition concluded with a cultural program, including a cultural procession.