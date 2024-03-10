Latur: Khashaba Jadhav Wrestling Tournament Inaugurated In Udgir

On Saturday, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode stated that wrestling holds great popularity in Marathwada, and Latur district boasts a rich legacy of wrestling. Numerous exceptional wrestlers, such as Rustam-e-Hind Harishchandra Birajdar and Arjuna awardee Kakasaheb Pawar, have emerged from this region. The state-level Khashaba Jadhav tournament, taking place from March 8 to 12 in Udgir, is expected to inspire aspiring wrestlers to fulfill the dreams of Khashaba Jadhav.

During the inauguration, Minister Bansode remarked, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, various initiatives are being launched for sports. Consequently, athletes from Maharashtra are being actively encouraged, resulting in an impressive performance at the recent national competition held in Goa, where Maharashtra secured the top position. Similarly, various state-level competitions are being organized across the state. As part of this effort, the state-level Khashaba Jadhav Wrestling Tournament is being held in Udgir."

Minister Bansode further disclosed that a fund of ₹14 crore has been approved for the sports stadium in Udgir tehsil to enhance facilities for athletes. Additionally, a well-equipped sports stadium will be constructed at Tondar with a fund of ₹82.33 crore. The minister emphasized that top wrestlers from the state have gathered in Udgir for this tournament, providing citizens of the district with an opportunity to witness Greek-Roman, freestyle, and women's wrestling.