Mumbai To Get New Sports Complex Soon; MCZMA Approves Construction Of Cutting-Edge Facility In Cuffe Parade

Mumbai: South Mumbai is set to welcome a cutting-edge sports complex overlooking the sea, approved by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). The construction of the sports complex is scheduled to take place at Cuffe Parade.

Details On Sports Complex

The Taluka Sports Complex, costing ₹7 crore, will boast football, basketball and volleyball courts, along with a multifunctional ground featuring floodlights, a jogging track and a cafeteria. Accessible to children from both slums and high-rise buildings in the vicinity, plans are underway to erect a bridge connecting the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) with Cuffe Parade, facilitating easier access.

Rahul Narwekar, Colaba legislator and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, reportedly revealed that the complex will be situated at Bay View Garden in Backbay Reclamation scheme number three in Cuffe Parade. Narwekar stated that the authorities have all approvals in place and have already started work on the project, as per a report.

The state sports department's proposal outlines the plot's dimensions, including existing facilities like two football courts and plans for additional amenities such as basketball courts, open gyms and yoga centres at the facility.

Sports Complex To Cater Children From Both Slums And High-Rises

Stressing inclusivity, a department officer stated that the complex would cater to children from both slums and high-rises, addressing the presence of slum settlements like Macchhimagar Nagar, Geeta Nagar and Ganesh Murti Nagar in Cuffe Parade and Colaba.

While endorsing the proposal, the MCZMA mandated compliance with regulations, stipulating that construction should not exceed 15% of the plot area, as per the coastal regulatory zone norms. It reiterated that the area should remain designated for civic amenities, prohibiting residential or commercial use.

To enhance accessibility, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority plans to construct a bridge from NCPA to Cuffe Parade. However, concerns about potential privatisation and restricted access to the complex have been raised by a senior officer from the sports department. Citing past instances where government-owned sports facilities were handed over to private entities, he emphasized the importance of maintaining public ownership and unrestricted access to the proposed complex, particularly for the marginalised communities.