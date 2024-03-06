Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Youth Festival ‘Indradhanush’ To Be Held At BAMU Between March 11 To 15 | Photo: Wikidata

The 19th state-level 'Indradhanush' Youth Festival is set to take place at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) from March 11 to 15. With participation from 875 artists representing 24 universities across Maharashtra, the festival promises a vibrant celebration of talent and culture.

Dr Valmik Sarwade, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, announced that BAMU has been chosen as the host for this event by Governor Ramesh Bais. The festival will feature five stages within the BAMU premises to accommodate various performances and activities.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Monday at 11am, will be graced by Governor Ramesh Bais and Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya as the guest of honour. Notable figures including Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari and members of the management council will also be in attendance.

The festival's grand finale on March 15 at 11am will feature popular actress Sonali Kulkarni as a special guest.

Throughout the event, 875 artists, comprising 414 boys and 461 girls, will showcase their talents. A diverse array of 29 art forms, ranging from classical singing and dance to folk music, tribal dance, and visual arts, will be presented by the participating universities. These performances will include processions, classical instrumentals, natya sangeet, one-act plays, rangoli, caricature, spot photography, installations, and more.