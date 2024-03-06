Pune Airport's New Terminal To Be Inaugurated On March 10 By PM Modi: Here's What We Know So Far | File Photos

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, Punekars eagerly seek the integration date for Pune Airport's new terminal building.

Despite completion five months ago as claimed by the opposition parties, the inauguration remained a long-pending issue, prompting concerns from Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in the upper house.

She questioned the delay in operationalising the new terminal. In response, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh clarified that the terminal's construction is still ongoing and not yet completed. Opposition parties criticised the government for the delayed launch.

The new terminal, constructed at a cost of ₹423 crore, covers 51,595 square meters and can handle 12 million passengers annually.

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke announced that the virtual dedication of the new terminal by PM Modi will occur on March 10, ending the prolonged wait.

While PM Modi was initially not scheduled to inaugurate Pune Airport's new terminal, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that the Maharashtra government requested the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to include the terminal's inauguration with four new metro stations during his visit.

Beyond Pune, new airport terminal buildings have been constructed in various locations, including Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Aligarh, Chitrakut, Azamgarh, Murabad, and Adampur. PM Modi will inaugurate the completed terminal buildings and commence new works online on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Punekars can finally breathe a sigh of relief as PM Modi virtually inaugurated the Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch today.

The 5.5km Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch features four stations: Bundgarden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi. However, initial passenger operations will bypass Yerawada station due to ongoing construction, prompted by complaints about traffic congestion. Although work has recently resumed, completion is estimated to take about a month.



This Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch is expected to significantly benefit office-goers and students commuting along the Nagar Road corridor.