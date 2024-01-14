PHOTOS: First Look Of Pune Airport New Terminal

By: Aakash Singh | January 14, 2024

The new terminal building will be inaugurated in two or three weeks

AAI

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the work of the new terminal of the Pune airport is nearing completion

AAI

The upper side of the front gate has historic elements like Shaniwar Wada of city imprinted on it

AAI

Help desk at the New terminal building at Pune Airport

AAI

The New Terminal building is mix of modern n traditional elements

AAI

Scindia inspected the main building of the terminal

AAI

The wall at the airport features artwork of lord Vitthal and Varkaris on one side

AAI