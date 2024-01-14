PHOTOS: First Look Of Pune Airport New Terminal

By: Aakash Singh | January 14, 2024
The new terminal building will be inaugurated in two or three weeks
Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the work of the new terminal of the Pune airport is nearing completion
The upper side of the front gate has historic elements like Shaniwar Wada of city imprinted on it
Help desk at the New terminal building at Pune Airport
The New Terminal building is mix of modern n traditional elements
Scindia inspected the main building of the terminal
The wall at the airport features artwork of lord Vitthal and Varkaris on one side
