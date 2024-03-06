Pune: Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi Metro Strech Opens - Know Route, Fare, Timings Here | Anand Chaini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Pune Metro from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Nigdi and virtually flagged off the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi Metro on Wednesday.

The inauguration and groundbreaking were conducted online, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar participating from Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

The six-kilometre Metro line from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, completed its trial run on February 5, 2024. Earlier, on March 6, 2022, and August 1, 2023, the Prime Minister inaugurated metro stretches from PCMC to Phugewadi, Vanaz to Garware, Phugewadi to Civil Court, and Garware to Ruby Clinic.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Nigdi Metro

The groundbreaking ceremony of the first phase of the metro from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Nigdi, covering a 4.4 km fully elevated route, was also done by PM Modi.

This extension connects Swargate to PCMC corridor to Nigdi.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasised Maharashtra's rapid progress in all guaranteed projects and development works under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune District, Ajit Pawar, said, "The infrastructure development in Pune has gained significant momentum under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The inauguration of the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi Metro route today will simplify the Vanaz to Ramwadi Metro journey. When the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi Phase 1 route commences, the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad will benefit from it in the future."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth ₹15,400 crores.

PM Modi also inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata.

In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi inaugurated several key metro and rapid transit projects across the country, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

Timings and fares of Metro will be as follows:

